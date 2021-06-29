Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

