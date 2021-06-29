Sei Investments Co. Buys 33,402 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

