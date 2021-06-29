Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,527 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

