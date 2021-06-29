See results about (LON:J) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Barclays

See results about (LON:J) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded See results about to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. See results about currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 328 ($4.29).

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.