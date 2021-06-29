SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Price Down 8%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.30. 20,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 556,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several research firms recently commented on SCPL. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in SciPlay by 438.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

