Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 5.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $997,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. 12,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,030. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

