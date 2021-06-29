Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,460. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28.

