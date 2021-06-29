Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHN stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

