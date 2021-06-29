Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.79 ($9.17).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.81 ($9.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.72. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

