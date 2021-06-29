Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFS. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.