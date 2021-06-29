Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Up 264.6% in June

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 264.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

SAMOF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

