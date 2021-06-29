SafeCoin Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $94.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,115.02 or 1.00082580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00396529 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.00880446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00390057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00055382 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004107 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

