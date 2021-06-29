SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €12.17 ($14.32) and last traded at €12.04 ($14.16). Approximately 87,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.94 ($14.05).

SFQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.72 ($20.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.55 million and a P/E ratio of 34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.29.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

