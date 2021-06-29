Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,338 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

