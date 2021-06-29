Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,563 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $727.26 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

