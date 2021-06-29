Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 30,134 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

