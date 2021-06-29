Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $9,354,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

NYSE:CSAN opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.