Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.32. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

