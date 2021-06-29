Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.77. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

