Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,000 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

