Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 212.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Farmland Partners worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FPI opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 million, a PE ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

