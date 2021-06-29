Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock remained flat at $$12.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 71,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
