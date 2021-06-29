Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock remained flat at $$12.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 71,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 96.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

