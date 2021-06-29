Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

