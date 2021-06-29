Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from $1.30 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.15 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

