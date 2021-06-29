Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $88.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.20.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.