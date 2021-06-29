Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $88.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.20.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36.
In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
