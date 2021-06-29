Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Cut to C$1.89

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.89 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roxgold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.39.

Shares of TSE ROXG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13. Roxgold has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.88 million and a P/E ratio of 26.34.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

