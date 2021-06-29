Rovida Advisors Inc. Sells 101,707 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,707 shares during the quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,103.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 60,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,515. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $546.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

