Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,969,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

SHC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,653. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.