Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

