Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $286.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.50.

ROK stock opened at $283.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $205.34 and a 52-week high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

