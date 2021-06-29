Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group to GBX 8,310 ($108.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,074.62 ($79.37).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,021 ($78.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,126.14. The company has a market capitalization of £97.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

