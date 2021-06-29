RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Down 2.7%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,058 ($53.02) and last traded at GBX 4,062 ($53.07). 74,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 63,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,174 ($54.53).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,449.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 94.47.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.