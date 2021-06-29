Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHM. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.22 ($132.03).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €82.40 ($96.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 394.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €85.43. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

