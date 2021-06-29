RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $695.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,137. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1-year low of $246.50 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $657.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

