Reviewing iMedia Brands (IMBI) & Its Competitors

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare iMedia Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30% iMedia Brands Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million -$13.23 million -6.68 iMedia Brands Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 5.96

iMedia Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands. iMedia Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for iMedia Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 iMedia Brands Competitors 215 1021 3124 60 2.69

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 16.86%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

iMedia Brands rivals beat iMedia Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

