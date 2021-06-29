Reviewing Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) & Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Colony Capital alerts:

82.7% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Colony Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Colony Capital and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -192.01% -41.20% -12.51% Washington Prime Group -55.29% -60.42% -6.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Capital and Washington Prime Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $1.24 billion 0.00 -$2.68 billion $0.09 N/A Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.11 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.54

Washington Prime Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Prime Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Colony Capital and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Colony Capital currently has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colony Capital beats Washington Prime Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.