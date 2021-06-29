Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stake Cut by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.15% of Resources Connection worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $467.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

