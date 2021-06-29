Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) in the last few weeks:

6/23/2021 – The Simply Good Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

6/22/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Simply Good Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

6/9/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/24/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/18/2021 – The Simply Good Foods was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

