Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $92.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $93.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

