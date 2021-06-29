Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,224,949. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

