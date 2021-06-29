Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RCII. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.