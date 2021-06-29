Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.