Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,540,000 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,540,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $33,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBS opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

