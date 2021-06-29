Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $32,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth about $1,844,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

