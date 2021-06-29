Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Software worth $36,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after buying an additional 695,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 73,970 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after buying an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 77,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,693 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659 over the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.