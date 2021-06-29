Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.04 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552,795 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.68% of Cohu worth $34,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

COHU stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

