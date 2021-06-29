Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.69 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Cinemark worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

