Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174,735 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $31,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

