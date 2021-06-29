Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.18% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 3.75. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

