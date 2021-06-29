Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0168

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $212.60 million and $39.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00096450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00689126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

